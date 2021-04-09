La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund distributes grants to local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Seven local bars and restaurants receive some financial help thanks to the generosity of the community.

Last March, the Sprout for Kids Foundation and Pearl Street Brewery began the La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Fund to provide some financial relief to those businesses affected by the pandemic.

Between fundraisers held in the past year along with donations from community foundations and members, the fund raised a total of $26,225.93.

On Friday, that money was split between seven businesses. Each received approximately $3,746.57.

Those receiving the funds include: