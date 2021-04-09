La Crosse Community Theatre offering new summer program for young actors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theatre is offering a new opportunity for young actors to work on their skills.

LCT's new 'Star Academy' will cater to performers ages 5-18. Showcases will happen for younger age groups and in-person performances for the oldest age group.

The three different groups include YoungStars (Age 5-7), Star Players (Age 8-12), and Teen Star Studio (Age 13-18).

The 13-18 age group will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream at the end of July and Frozen Jr. in August. The performances are sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union.

Those in-person performances are scheduled toward the end of the year at the Riverside Bandshell and Lyche Theatre.

The goal is to build confidence, cultivate empathy, and expand creativity for young performers.

The theatre will follow the current CDC guidelines during summer camp sessions. They'll also be implementing a new air filtration system to reduce the presence of the coronavirus.

Camps will take place Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for each age group.

Find a description of each session and registration information right here! https://www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/summer-camps