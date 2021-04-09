Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened man during stop

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution. Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands held in the air outside the driver’s side window as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.” One of the officers told Nazario, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino. The stop began after an officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows and didn’t have a rear license plate. An officer said Nazario had been “eluding police.”