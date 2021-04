La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - It was another installment of Spring football as the Logan Rangers hosted the Eau Claire North Huskies on Friday night; both teams in search of their first win.

La Crosse Logan dominated throughout the first half. They held a 20-0 lead going into halftime. The Ranger Defense was outstanding.

Logan would add another before sealing the deal. The Rangers win their first game of the season, 26-0.