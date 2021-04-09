Minnesota Update: 23 percent of population complete vaccine series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that 23.1 percent of people in the state are completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

The figures show 1,285,925 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 1,940,081 people, or 34.9 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Wednesday show that 45.2 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 29.6percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 92.3 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 39.7 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 26.3 percent have completed the vaccine series. 84.7 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Friday update, DHS said there were ten new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,932 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,310 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 2,659 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County reported one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 537,828 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,847 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 32,913 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 512,029 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 60,000 COVID-19 more tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,31,918. The Department reported that about 3,794,533 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 28,106 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,765 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.