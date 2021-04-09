MnDOT announces 2021 road construction projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that they've got more than 200 construction projects for roads and bridges scheduled for this year.

“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in a statementn announcing the projects. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”

In MnDOT District 6 in southeastern Minnesota, there are several projects in the area that may affect drivers. They are:

-Highway 76 in Houston County. The work would repair three bridges over Money Creek north of Houston. Work is scheduled for late August or early September and lasts into October. Lane closures are expected. The cost of the work is approximately $50,000.

-I-90 in Olmsted County. This work involves installing a high-tension cable median barrier from Highway 52 to Highway 42. The project starts on April 19 and goes until the end of May. Lane closures are expected. The cost of the project is $862,640.

-Highway 61 in Winona County. MnDOT is getting installed an active warning system for icy conditions near LaMoille. The work here begins in July and lasts through October. Drivers should expect lane closures during that time. The price of the installation is $398,587.

-Highway 74 in Winona County. This is for historic bridgework in Whitewater State Park. The work is currently underway from now through October 30. Traffic is detoured around the work area. The cost of the work is $4.66 million. More details on the work can be found here on the MnDOT webpage on the bridge rehabilitations.

-Highway 250 in Fillmore County. This project will repave 8.5 miles of the highway and replace culverts from Lanesboro north of Highway 16 to Highway 30. A July start date to the project is expected with completion set for October. During that time, drivers will detour around the work zone. Homeowners and businesses will have access during construction. The price for the project is $3 million according to MnDOT.

“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Remember, we’re all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”