Mining accidents kill 10 in China amid safety crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say nine workers were killed in northern China during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives. The blast in Hebei province that borders the capital, Beijing, injured three other people. The workers had been part of a crew tasked with destroying the explosives, which can become unstable over time and unsafe to use. Separately, state media say one miner was killed and seven others were trapped after accumulated gas ignited in a mine in the southwest. The accidents come amid a push to improve safety in China’s mining industry, which remains one of the world’s deadliest, due in part to the mishandling of materials.