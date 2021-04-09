Officials clarify COVID guidelines as vaccinations continue to rise

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - As more and more people are able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, officials remind community members of key safety protocols.

Experts stated that while individuals have been working together to achieve community immunity, COVID-19 is still spreading as new variants have been identified throughout Wisconsin.

Officials encourage the public to continue to follow public health best practices. For specific information on spring and summer activities, individuals can reference official state guidelines on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Additionally, the Trempealeau County Health Department can advise event organizers on how to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies to help ensure staff, volunteers, and attendees are protected. County health officials recommend all organizations fill out this online form prior to hosting any events.

From there, event coordinators are contacted by health department staff, who help provide information on safety practices and assist with the overall planning process.

Finally, they remind community members to continue to follow these practices to help protect community members:

1. Wear a mask.

2. Stay at least 6 feet away from other people when possible.

3. Wash hands frequently.

4. Stay home when sick.

5. Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

6. Get vaccinated when you are eligible.

7. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.