Portuguese judge to rule on trial for former prime minister

A Lisbon judge is due to rule whether evidence gathered by public prosecutors is sufficient to put former Portuguese prime minister José Sócrates on trial for alleged corruption, money laundering and tax fraud. Prosecutors allege that Sócrates pocketed around 34 million euros ($40 million) during and after his six years in office between 2005 and 2011. Sócrates, who was a center-left Socialist prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing. It was not clear whether Sócrates would attend the afternoon court session Friday to hear the judge’s decision. Both prosecutors and Sócrates will be able to file an appeal against the ruling.