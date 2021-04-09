Rainy weather spreads into the weekend as temperatures turn cooler

A low pressure system is centered over the Coulee Region this morning. This has brought up to half an inch of rainfall overnight. Showers have dropped temperatures into the 40s and 50s. Lows haven’t fallen to this degree since Sunday morning.

Grab the umbrella and rain jacket! As the low pressure heads out of the area, scattered showers will be possible all day. Yet, additional rain accumulations will be under a tenth of an inch.

As showers dissipate this evening, temperatures stay in the 50s. Then behind the low pressure, temperatures get even cooler. Tomorrow morning's low will drop to the low 40s, but Saturday will be nearly average. The current average for La Crosse is a high of 56 and a low of 35.

Rainfall quickly returns to the forecast after a short quiet period. Another low pressure system will approach Wisconsin Saturday. Rainfall will start as early as midday. Then rain could become heavy in a few rain bands and accumulations through Sunday morning could near an inch.

With rain lingering into Sunday temperatures will be knocked down a bit. Highs will settle in the 50s again with the potential for Sunshine to make a late .appearance.

NEXT WEEK: There could be a few freezing nights ahead. Keep an eye on low temperatures next week as there will be susceptibility in our vegetation.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett