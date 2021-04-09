Skip to Content

Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

New
11:41 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” A statement Friday from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.” He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. The hospital says he suffered “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor. But he was personally stifled by legal battles and drug addiction.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content