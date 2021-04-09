Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The hospital says he suffered “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor. But he was personally stifled by legal battles and drug addiction.