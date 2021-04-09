Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100

Ray Lambert, the Army medic who survived multiple wounds on D-Day and was saluted by a president on the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle, has died at the age of 100. A friend, Dr. Darrell Simpkins, said Lambert died Friday at his home in Seven Lakes, North Carolina. Lambert was an Alabama native and a medic in the Army’s 1st Division when he took part in the June 1944 Allied assault at Omaha Beach in France. Simpkins said Lambert requested that his ashes be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and that some be scattered on Omaha Beach.