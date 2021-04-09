Remembering Mike Kearns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mike Kearns loved the La Crosse community and he supported it personally and professionally.

Kearns was host of a morning program on WKTY called, "The Lead Balloon Show," something his father, Charlie, began in 1948.

The show was informative but mostly fun. Because Mike loved to have fun. He loved life. And when he was around, everyone else did, too.

Along with "The Lead Balloon Show," Mike also worked as the sports director which provided another way to support the community. He would call local sports contests, even when the games were away. That meant a lot of weekend travel.

His friend Steve Rose says those road trips were often long and certainly interesting. But it was Mike's way of supporting the community.

Rose says Mike didn't want any attention for what he did. But when he was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, Steve and a number of friends traveled to the ceremony to support him.

Steve and Mike met at the G. Heileman Brewing Company where they worked a long time ago. Steve's father Wally and Mike's father Charlie knew one another and Steve and Mike eventually developed a good friendship.

After his work at the brewery, Steve Rose became the owner of Rose Jewelers.

Steve says Mike was involved in support for the community in so many ways - his work with the Boys and Girls Club, Mardi Gras and Oktoberfest to name a few.

Mike passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Dawn, children Patrick and Erin and three grandchildren.