Residents can get rid of extra paper items at Altra’s free shredding event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Residents can now get rid of their extra paper items at Altra Federal Credit Union's free, confidential Shredding Drive-Thru Event.

Hosted in part by Confidential Records and La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers, the event takes place on Thursday, April 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Any community members are welcome to attend including Altra members.

All those wishing to participate in the event can enter the drive-thru site at the Altra Operations Center, located at 1700 Oak Forest Drive.

Upon arrival, Altra staff and La Crosse Area Crime Stopper volunteers can help participants remove any bags or boxes, before placing them inside the shredder.

According to the organization, each individual is allowed to shred up to three grocery bags or file-sized boxes of paper items. Officials note that residents do not need to remove staples, rubber bands, or paper clips from their items.

Additionally, event staff stated business or commercial shredding is not allowed at the event, along with any food items, 3-ring binders, plastic, and foam packing materials.

Officials also encourage people to have shred bags or boxes ready to go inside their trunk prior to arriving at the site.

La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers will be on-site to provide additional help and answer any questions regarding safety in the community.