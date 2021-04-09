Showery weather this evening

Slow storm system keeps clouds around…

The latest storm system is slowly moving to the east and it will keep a chance of rain alive into this evening, but drying will come overnight and into Saturday morning. A second system will quickly move in behind the first, and rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The most favored locations will be south and east of the immediate La Crosse area.

Cooler temperatures moving in…

The storm is bringing in cooler weather and the second system will enhance the chill, by dragging cooler air from Canada. Highs today were in the 50s, and they will cool further into early next week.

Possible showers next week…

There will be a passing chance of showers at time for next week. For now we will keep the chances pretty low, but stay tuned.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden