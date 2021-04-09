Skip to Content

Spring Fever takes over downtown La Crosse

Updated
Last updated today at 9:48 am
9:09 am CommunityTop Stories
downtown la crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend, Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. will celebrate the springtime with 'Spring Fever.'

Spring Fever features a number of activities for people to check out and enjoy throughout the downtown. There's something for everyone from virtual fashion shows to food trucks and a wine and chocolate tasting trail.

Different shops and restaurants will also offer discounts and deals for those enjoying the downtown.

Find more information, a description of events, and where to find discounts on Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.'s website.

Here's a full list of the events by day:

Friday, April 9

  • Virtual Fashion Show – 10am Facebook
  • Shopping, Dining and Staying Downtown!
  • Selfie Scavenger Hunt
  • Wine and Chocolate Tasting Trail
  • 8:30 – 9:45 am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Pam
  • 10 – 11:45 am – The Yoga Place Ageless w/ Francie
  • 11am – 2pm – Monkey Business & Apothik Food Trucks
  • 4 – 6pm – The Children’s Museum FUN Shop Sidewalk Sale – All items 30% off
  • 4 – 6pm Drift Bike Share at Smith’s Bike Shop
  • 5pm – The Pump House Carry Out Dine in

Saturday, April 10

  • Shopping, Dining and Staying Downtown!
  • Selfie Scavenger Hunt
  • Wine and Chocolate Tasting Trail
  • 7:30 – 8:45am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Hallie
  • 8:45 – 10am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Rachel
  • 10am – 2pm – The Children’s Museum FUN Shop Sidewalk Sale – All items 30% off
  • 11a – 1p Drift Bike Share at Smith’s Bike Shop
  • 11am – 2pm – Monkey Business and Apothik Food Trucks
  • 12pm – Pump House Carry Out Dine In
  • 12 – 4pm – Pump House Regional Arts Center open gallery tours
  • 1pm – Pump House Clay Wind Chimes class
  • 1 – 3pm – The Children’s Museum Kindness Rock Painting

Sunday, April 11

  • Shopping, Dining and Staying Downtown!
  • Selfie Scavenger Hunt
  • Wine and Chocolate Tasting Trail
  • 9 – 10:15am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Jarad
  • 2 – 5pm – The Yoga Place Get to know your hips w/ Chris

Mike Beiermeister

WXOW Weekend Anchor and Reporter

More Stories

Skip to content