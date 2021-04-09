Spring Fever takes over downtown La Crosse

Spring Fever takes over downtown La CrosseUpdated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend, Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. will celebrate the springtime with 'Spring Fever.'
Spring Fever features a number of activities for people to check out and enjoy throughout the downtown. There's something for everyone from virtual fashion shows to food trucks and a wine and chocolate tasting trail.
Different shops and restaurants will also offer discounts and deals for those enjoying the downtown.
Find more information, a description of events, and where to find discounts on Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.'s website.
Here's a full list of the events by day:
Friday, April 9
- Virtual Fashion Show – 10am Facebook
- Shopping, Dining and Staying Downtown!
- Selfie Scavenger Hunt
- Wine and Chocolate Tasting Trail
- 8:30 – 9:45 am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Pam
- 10 – 11:45 am – The Yoga Place Ageless w/ Francie
- 11am – 2pm – Monkey Business & Apothik Food Trucks
- 4 – 6pm – The Children’s Museum FUN Shop Sidewalk Sale – All items 30% off
- 4 – 6pm Drift Bike Share at Smith’s Bike Shop
- 5pm – The Pump House Carry Out Dine in
Saturday, April 10
- Shopping, Dining and Staying Downtown!
- Selfie Scavenger Hunt
- Wine and Chocolate Tasting Trail
- 7:30 – 8:45am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Hallie
- 8:45 – 10am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Rachel
- 10am – 2pm – The Children’s Museum FUN Shop Sidewalk Sale – All items 30% off
- 11a – 1p Drift Bike Share at Smith’s Bike Shop
- 11am – 2pm – Monkey Business and Apothik Food Trucks
- 12pm – Pump House Carry Out Dine In
- 12 – 4pm – Pump House Regional Arts Center open gallery tours
- 1pm – Pump House Clay Wind Chimes class
- 1 – 3pm – The Children’s Museum Kindness Rock Painting
Sunday, April 11
- Shopping, Dining and Staying Downtown!
- Selfie Scavenger Hunt
- Wine and Chocolate Tasting Trail
- 9 – 10:15am – The Yoga Place All Levels w/ Jarad
- 2 – 5pm – The Yoga Place Get to know your hips w/ Chris