Tatum’s career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136. It was the first career 50-point game for the All-Star who eclipsed his previous high of 41. Jaylen Brown had 26 points. Marcus Smart added 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help Boston post its fourth win in five games. Boston erased what was a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and led by as many as eight in the fourth before Minnesota rallied to send it to OT. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 12 rebounds.