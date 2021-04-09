Texas man charged with threatening Amazon center in Virginia

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man is charged with threatening to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia. Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said Friday that 28-year-old Seth Aaron Presley of Wichita Falls is charged with attempting to destroy a building with an explosive. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice says Presley is in custody and did not know if he had an attorney who could speak for him. Shah says Pendley was arrested after taking what he though was an explosive device from an undercover FBI agent in Fort Worth in a plot to blow up the Amazon center in Virginia because he believed it provided services to the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies.