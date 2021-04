La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse baseball team had the hot bats in a doubleheader sweep over UW-Platteville winning 14-3 and 14-4.

In game 2, Mac Born led the way, going 3-4 with 4 runs batted in.

Jonathan Wizner, Shane Coker and Ty Hamilton all had three hits as well for UW-L.

Five players total knocked in at least two runs each.

UW-L improves to 10-4 overall, 5-3 in the WIAC.