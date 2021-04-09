US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has unveiled new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan that are likely to anger China but appear to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted by the Trump administration. The department said Friday the Biden administration intends to “liberalize” the rules to reflect the “deepening unofficial relationship” between the U.S. and Taiwan. However, the revised guidelines don’t include all the changes put in place by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had lifted virtually all restrictions on contacts with Taiwan. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and opposes any attempt to treat the island as an independent country.