UW Health seeing success with infusion treatment for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - UW Health is touting its success with a treatment for COVID-19.

When antibody procedures were approved to help patients at risk for severe illness, the UW Health Infusion Center stepped up to offer this care.

The center began administering antibodies last November when cases were skyrocketing. The treatments were granted emergency use by the FDA to aid patients with mild cases of COVID-19. They showed early success in preventing severe illness related to the virus. Nurses at the center worked extra hours to provide what they say is life-saving care.

"We were really excited to be able to change our operations to be able to provide this infusion to really help out our uw-health team, and reduce the in-patient burden with all the patients that were admitted with COVID-19," said Infusion Center Nurse Manager Jessica Branson.

To date, the center has treated more than 300 patients with antibodies.