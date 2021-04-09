Versatile Tom Riley tackles sci-fi fantasy in ‘The Nevers’

NEW YORK (AP) — A-list international heartthrob Robert Pattinson may owe a little thanks to rising star Tom Riley. Riley replaced Pattinson at the last minute in a 2005 stage production of “The Woman Before” at London’s Royal Court Theatre. The change was so late that programs and announcements to the press had been made before the switch. Pattinson used the positive reviews to help fuel his rise to “Twilight” fame. Riley has no hard feelings. The British actor’s career is humming along nicely and he takes another step into the spotlight in “The Nevers,” a gender-bending sci-fi fantasy series on HBO created by Joss Whedon. The series centers on a group of people who have mysteriously been imbued with distinct superpowers.