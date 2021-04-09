Weber Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Weber Health said they're offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week.

A statement said they have the Pfizer vaccine available. People need to make an appointment in order to get vaccinated.

Appointments are available Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to register for an appointment

Once a person has signed up, a registered nurse will call to schedule the appointment and answer any COVID-19 vaccination or any related questions.

Weber Health is located at 333 Front St. North in La Crosse or what's better known as the old Century Link building.

Weber Health has been an approved vaccine provider and clinic since January 2021.

