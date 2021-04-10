3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say three children under the age of 3 were found slain Saturday inside a Los Angeles apartment by their grandmother. Los Angeles police Sgt. David Bambrick tells KNBC-TV the grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood Saturday and found the three children had been stabbed to death. The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. Authorities are investigating but didn’t release any information about a motive or suspect.