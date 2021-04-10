Aid group says detained migrant killed, 2 injured in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — An international charity says a shooting at a detention center for migrants in Libya’s capital has left one migrant dead and two others injured. The violence underscores the peril vulnerable migrants face in the conflict-torn country. Circumstances surrounding the shooting Thursday were not immediately clear. Doctors Without Borders said Saturday authorities have reportedly opened an investigation. The shooting took place in the overwhelmed al-Mabani Collection and Return Center in Tripoli, according to the charity, known also by its French acronym, MSF. More than 6,000 migrants have been intercepted this year on the Mediterranean Sea while trying to flee Libya to find a better life in Europe, the group said.