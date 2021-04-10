Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk gives NHL-leading Colorado some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer. Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career. This season he has a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage for struggling San Jose. He and Pateryn are set to become free agents after this season. The Avalanche have made two trades in two days, acquiring defenseman Patrik Nemeth from Detroit for a fourth-round pick.