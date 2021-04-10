Bouquet-bearing public honors Philip, ignoring COVID warning

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have implored people to stay away from royal palaces as they mourn the death of Prince Philip in the the pandemic era, but they keep coming. Not just to honor him, but to support Queen Elizabeth II, who lost her husband of 73 years. Those arriving include schoolchildren, seniors, Sikhs and the children of African immigrants. A cross section of British society and admirers from abroad descended on Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday. They laid bouquets at the gates, offered prayers or just paused for a moment of reflection as they remembered a man who dedicated much of his life to public service.