Cashton Eagles soar to a regional final win over Bangor

BANGOR, Wis.(WXOW)- Bangor hosting Cashton in a regional final matchup.

Cashton starts off strong as Braylee Hyatt sets up Aselynn Hyatt and Adelynn goes up for the kill. Cashton starts on a strong note.

Bangor keeps it close though. Aliyah Langrehr sets up Vicky Melcher and Melcher knocks it over. Bangor trails by 2.

Cashton continues the intensity they brough to the first set into the second set. Braylee Hyatt sets up Adelynn Hyatt for the kill.

Cashton would win this regional final 3-0.