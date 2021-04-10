EXPLAINER: What is behind the latest unrest in N Ireland?

LONDON (AP) — Young people have hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and set hijacked cars on fire during a week of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland. Police have responded with rubber bullets and water cannons. The chaotic scenes have stirred memories of decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict, known as “The Troubles.” A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence, but did not resolve deep-rooted tensions. Northern Ireland remains contested between residents ho want to remain part of the United Kingdom and those who want to join the Republic of Ireland and remain in the European Union. Britain’s departure from the EU has led to heightened tensions.