For Black journalists, working Chauvin trial drains emotions

NEW YORK (AP) — Covering the trial of ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is a particularly intense experience for Black journalists. They face the emotionally draining experience of watching, over and over, the video of a Black man who died following an encounter with a white police officer. The Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank, has noted that mental health experts say repeated exposure to disturbing scenes can be devastating. The National Association of Black Journalists has called on news organizations to make resources available to help employees cope. Reporters covering the trial say they seek outlets to relieve stress at the end of the day, even if it’s finding a friendly dog to pet.