Herlitzke and Warren excel in Central’s 42-14 win over Superior

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - It was another rainy Saturday at Logan High School as the Central Riverhawks hosted the Superior Spartans.

Mason Herlitzke and Jackson Warren were outstanding in this one. They connected for a 60 yard passing touchdown and the a 55 yard passing touchdown. It will be a connection to look out for in the future.

The Riverhawks soar over the Spartans, 42-14.

QB Mason Herlitzke completed 10 of 16 passes, for 201 yards, and 3 touchdowns.