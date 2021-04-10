Holmen dominates over Logan in their regional matchup

HOLMEN, Wisc.(WXOW)- Holmen hosting La Crosse Logan in regional volleyball matchup.

Holmen gets off to an early start in the first match. Marissa Pederson sets up Sydney Jahr and Jahr gets the kill to put up Holmen 2-1.

Later, Kayla Christnovich and Chloe Hammond find the ball as it is about to go over and tap it over into the open spot. Holmen continues to stay strong.

Then, Pederson sets up Raegen Boe and Boe goes over for the kill to increase Holmen's lead to 17-6 in the first match.

Holmen went on to win 3 matches to 0 against Logan.

Holmen's Mara Schmidt though would secure the first win match for Holmen as she gets the match-winning kill. Holmen now faces either Sparta or Central in their next match.