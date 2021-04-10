Local fire departments gain experience during live fire training

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Local area fire departments held a training exercise today at a house donated by the Don Hess family.

These training exercises utilize tactics, such as interior fire suppression which was on display today. Chief Tony Holinka of the Shelby Fire Department says there hasn't been an opportunity like this in 3 years.

The Shelby, Stoddard, West Salem, Onalaska, La Crosse, and Campbell Fire Departments all participated in the exercise today.

The building is set for demolition on Sunday.