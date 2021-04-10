Minnesota guard Kalscheur announces transfer to Iowa State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur has announced he is transferring to Iowa State for his senior season. Kalscheur is the first of several expected departures from the Gophers following their coaching change. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota. He was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was an assistant at the time. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson’s staff. In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.