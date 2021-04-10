Minnesota HS students walk out amid racist threats

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — High school students in White Bear Lake walked out of class on Friday after multiple Black students received racist threats through social media. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the threats originated from an anonymous Instagram account. Screenshots posted online indicate the sender was a fellow student who used the app’s group chat feature to target members of a school club for Black students. The messages contained death threats and racial slurs. Students walked out in protest at 10 a.m. on Friday. School officials said students who left would not be disciplined.