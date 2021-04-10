No. 2 North Dakota St. holds off No. 24 Northern Iowa 23-20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Christian Watson scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Hunter Luepke ran for 95 yards that included a fourth-quarter touchdown, and second-ranked North Dakota State held off No. 24 Northern Iowa for a 23-20 victory. Tyler Hoosman had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs in the fourth quarter for Northern Iowa, the second with 2:47 remaining. The Panthers forced a three-and-out on the ensuing series but then could not convert on fourth-and-1 at their 13. The Bison (6-1, 5-1 Missouri Valley) have won seven straight against Northern Iowa (3-4, 3-4). Hoosman finished with 70 yards rushing on 23 carries.