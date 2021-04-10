Oklahoma hires Drake’s Baranczyk as new women’s hoops coach

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk as its next women’s basketball coach. She replaces Sherri Coale, who retired last month after 25 years of leading the program. Baranczyk coached Drake the past nine seasons. She had a 192-96 overall record and led the Bulldogs to NCAA tournament berths in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year had a .667 winning percentage, fifth best in league history.