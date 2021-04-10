Prosecutor won’t retry parents in baby’s death a decade ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t retry a Georgia couple for their newborn daughter’s death more than a decade ago after the state’s highest court overturned their murder convictions. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported that Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Mark Jones has filed motions to drop all charges against Ashley and Albert Debelbot. The two were convicted in October 2009 in their daughter McKenzy’s death. But the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously overturned their convictions in February 2020, finding that their trial attorneys were ineffective so they didn’t get a fair trial.