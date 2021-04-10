Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — About two dozen protesters turned out near Augusta National to object to Georgia’s new voting law during the third round of the Masters. The group held signs that said “Let Us Vote” and “Protect Georgia Voting Rights,” drawing both jeers and cheers from motorists on a busy street about a half mile from the course. One man passing by shouted an insult against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed new voter restrictions into law last month. But another yelled at protesters, “C’mon, you can vote! Get out of here!” Opponents say the Georgia law reduces the impact of minority voters by making it more difficult to cast a ballot. It has drawn fire from around the country and prompted Major League Baseball to pull its All-Star Game from Atlanta.