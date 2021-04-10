Rainy and Gloomy Forecast

Chilly Saturday

We saw a rather chilly start to the weekend with highs only making it to the upper 40s/near 50 in the Coulee Region. We ended up hitting 50 in La Crosse, and keep in mind our average high for this time of year is 57 degrees. We also saw rain showers move in during the afternoon. It wasn't a heavy rain, but enough to likely hinder anyone's outside plans. Showers likely stick around for tonight as we find ourselves on the outskirts of a larger storm system.

Rainy Pattern

This storm system in place now will bring the highest rainfall totals to Southwest Wisconsin and virtually nothing the closer you get to the Twin Cities. For the immediate La Crosse area, I'm not expecting more than a few tenths of an inch of rain. Regardless, we will take what we can get as the region is still pretty dry. Expect a few spotty showers for Sunday morning, and then remaining cloudy by Sunday afternoon with highs only in the mid 50s. You'll also note that winds will begin to pick up Sunday out of the NNW from 10-15 gusting up to 20 mph. Another light chance for rain comes Sunday evening but I'm not expecting much.

Cool

Our upcoming week is favoring slightly cooler than average temperatures, eventually returning to near-average by the end of the week. Mid 50s Sunday and Monday with upper 40s on Tuesday. Some of us could get down to the freezing mark Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Late week back to the low 60s.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears