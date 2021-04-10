Study: Over 1 in 3 ticks can spread illness

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) – More people are enjoying the outdoors as the weather gets warmer, but when you get back home, you might want to check for ticks.

A new study released by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department finds more than one in three ticks can spread illness.

The health department sent deer ticks collected in 2019 to the CDC to evaluate the presence of tickborne diseases present in our community.

27% of the ticks tested positive for Lyme disease. Other diseases found in the ticks, but in much smaller percentages, include babesios (3%), anaplasmosis (3%) and miyamotoi (3%). The other 64% of ticks tested had no disease.

Chemist and microbiologist Savannah Bergman said there are several things you can do to lower the risk of a tick bite.

“Avoiding spending time in wooded or tall grassy areas, wear light-colored or long-sleeve shirts and light-colored clothing, long pants,” Bergman said. “Tuck your pants into your socks. Using repellant with DEET on your skin and clothes or another recommended alternative.”

Bergman said light-colored clothing will help you see ticks sooner that may be under your clothes.

She also recommends checking your pets for ticks before bringing them back inside.