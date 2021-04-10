Too much? BBC gets complaints over Prince Philip coverage

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s national broadcaster has received so many complaints that its coverage of the death of Prince Philip was excessive that it set up a special website page for viewers to register their objections. The BBC canceled its regular programming after Philip’s death was announced Friday and instead aired special reports hosted by black-clad news anchors. The network’s music radio stations played instrumentals and somber tunes. Some Britons saw the BBC’s actions as a fitting mark of respect. For others, it was a bit much. The publicly funded broadcaster often finds itself criticized from all sides over its treatment of major national events. It didn’t disclose how many people had complained by Saturday.