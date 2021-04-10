Volunteers prepare Leuth Park for the spring and summer season

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Spring is a time for cleaning, and in La Crosse that includes parks as well.

ORA Trails, the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department along with volunteers cleaned up the park and surrounding marsh area hosted the socially responsible park cleanup at Lueth Park in La Crosse.

Leuth park is home to a bicycle playground, bike trails, as well as a skate park for the community.

The family fun event helps to clean up the park and surrounding marsh area while giving the park an overall spring facelift.

Cleanup included weeding, raking, litter collecting, and touchups to the trails and skatepark.

Jed Olson with ORA Trails remarked on the importance to the cleanup event to the community.

"We've got a lot of community members who really value these spaces and they love coming out to be part of the solution, to do the cleanup, do the repairs, to do the maintenance and a singular day like this is a great way to kick the season off reminding people that we've got these great parks and as they go into summer they remember, oh yeah, we have all these great features in our community."

ORA Trails hopes to clean up more parks in the area and looks forward to people enjoying area parks.