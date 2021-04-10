Weekend showers return.

Weather pattern keeps clouds around…

Clouds continue to make this weekend gloomy and another storm system will quickly move in behind the first. Showers will arrive this afternoon and last into Sunday morning. The most favored locations will be south and east of the immediate La Crosse area.

Cooler temperatures moving in…

The storm will enhance the coming chill, by dragging colder air from Canada. Highs today were in the 50s, and they will cool further early next week. Look for 40s by Tuesday afternoon. The medium range outlook would also favor cooler than average temperatures into the 3rd week of the month.

Possible showers next week…

There will be a passing chance of showers from time to time next week. For now we will keep the chances pretty low, but stay tuned. Since it is April, we will keep an eye out for any chance of light snow.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden