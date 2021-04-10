Woman charged with homicide in man’s heroin overdose

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Madison woman with homicide after she allegedly supplied heroin to a man at a hotel in January, failed to call for help after he overdosed and then tried to remove his body from the building on a luggage cart. The Wisconsin State Journal reports 26-year-old Jatziry Ceniceros-Martinez was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide as well as four other felonies, including attempting to hide a corpse, maintaining a drug trafficking place, identity theft and possession of narcotics. She also faces misdemeanor counts of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.