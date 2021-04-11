Boyer honored before Lancers season opener

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The La Crescent baseball team played for the first time in almost 700 days on Saturday.

Before the game got underway, the school honored late head coach, Rick Boyer.

The Boyer family threw out the first pitch, his jersey was retired, and the school unveiled a sign with his name and number in left field.

The Lancers lost the game, 5-2 to Byron, but Saturday's pre game ceremony turned a new chapter for the program.

La Crescent will play P-E-M on April 20th.