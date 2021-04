CALEDONIA, MN, (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors finished their season with a 23-2 record after being defeated by Waseca 51-49 in the Class AA State Championship.

Austin Klug led the way for the Warriors with 25 points.

Ryan Dufault hit the game winning shot with two seconds left.

The Warriors went over two months without a loss in the regular season and did so without their top player, Eli King.