‘Post Everlasting’ Ceremony Returns in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Loved ones of veterans who passed away were able to say a final farewell at the 'Post Everlasting' ceremony on Sunday.

The American Legion Post 100 canceled the ceremony in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's vigil honored veterans that would've had their moment in April 2020.

Any veterans who passed away between March of 2019 to March of 2021 were commemorated for their service to the United States.

Bridget Powers lost her father Robert Betts to cancer in 2019. He served in the Army and died at the age of 75 due to complications from cancer.

She said even though he was a quiet man and humble man, he would have appreciated the recognition.

"We're just appreciative that they did something like this," Powers said. "It's very moving and it's a breath of fresh air you know? To see that they appreciate the loved ones."