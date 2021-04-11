Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication

About 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through medication — rather than surgery — and that option has become all the more pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Abortion rights advocates say the pandemic has demonstrated the value of telemedicine, including abortions taking place in a woman’s home, instead of a clinic. Abortion opponents are pushing legislation in several Republican-led states to restrict the method and in some cases to ban abortion via telemedicine. Ohio enacted such a ban earlier this year, though the law has been temporarily blocked by a lawsuit. In Montana, a ban on telemedicine abortion has passed the Legislature and the governor is expected to sign it.